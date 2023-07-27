Contrasting Absolute Software (ABST) & Its Rivals

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Free Report) is one of 404 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Absolute Software to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Absolute Software and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absolute Software 0 0 2 0 3.00 Absolute Software Competitors 1469 4341 4382 49 2.29

Absolute Software presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 2,101.93%. Given Absolute Software’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Absolute Software has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absolute Software -11.62% N/A N/A Absolute Software Competitors -16.70% 5.72% 1.84%

Dividends

This table compares Absolute Software and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Absolute Software pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software pays out -49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Absolute Software is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Absolute Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Absolute Software has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Absolute Software’s competitors have a beta of 2.23, suggesting that their average stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absolute Software and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Absolute Software $197.31 million -$24.49 million -23.45 Absolute Software Competitors $12.51 billion $1.27 billion 20.15

Absolute Software’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Absolute Software. Absolute Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Absolute Software competitors beat Absolute Software on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass. The company markets its solutions through device original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value added resellers, as well as directly to healthcare organizations, educational institutions, governmental agencies, and individual consumers. It operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, Germany, Australia, Japan, and Latin America. Absolute Software Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

