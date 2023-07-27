Contrasting IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) & Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Free Report) and IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sugarmade and IT Tech Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sugarmade $4.72 million 0.42 -$11.07 million N/A N/A IT Tech Packaging $100.35 million 0.05 -$16.57 million ($1.49) -0.32

Sugarmade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IT Tech Packaging.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 N/A IT Tech Packaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sugarmade and IT Tech Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of IT Tech Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of IT Tech Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sugarmade has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IT Tech Packaging has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sugarmade and IT Tech Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sugarmade -107.79% N/A -33.83% IT Tech Packaging -16.07% -8.90% -7.90%

Summary

Sugarmade beats IT Tech Packaging on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Monrovia, California.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand. In addition, it produces and sells non-medical single-use face masks, and medical face masks. The company was formerly known as Orient Paper, Inc. and changed its name to IT Tech Packaging, Inc. in August 2018. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baoding, the People's' Republic of China.

