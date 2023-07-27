Contrasting OFS Credit (OCCI) & Its Rivals

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) is one of 7,992 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OFS Credit to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Credit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Credit N/A N/A N/A OFS Credit Competitors -1,372.10% -291.85% -25.43%

Dividends

OFS Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.8%. OFS Credit pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 199.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. OFS Credit is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Credit $26.22 million N/A -5.26 OFS Credit Competitors $5.93 billion $445.68 million -49.90

This table compares OFS Credit and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OFS Credit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OFS Credit. OFS Credit is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

OFS Credit has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Credit’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of OFS Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of OFS Credit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OFS Credit and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Credit Competitors 4392 23978 30158 618 2.46

As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 895.16%. Given OFS Credit’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OFS Credit has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

OFS Credit beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc. is a fund of OFS Advisor.

