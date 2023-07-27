Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $128.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 204,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 399,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 33,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.