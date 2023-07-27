Cormark Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

ELD stock opened at C$14.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.87 and a 1-year high of C$16.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.51. The firm has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.44, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of C$310.15 million during the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

