Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $151,999,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 29.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

