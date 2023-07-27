Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Sells $673,500.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $673,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,931,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $615,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $649,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $642,500.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $627,000.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $563,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $523,000.00.

Coursera Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $13.31 on Thursday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $16.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.