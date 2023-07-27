Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 620,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,688,000 after purchasing an additional 479,411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.63%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

