CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

Shares of CVU stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 1,777.78%. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CPI Aerostructures

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CPI Aerostructures news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $180,444.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,164.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

