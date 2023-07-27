Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get GEN Restaurant Group alerts:

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of GENK stock opened at $19.17 on Monday. GEN Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEN Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEN Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.