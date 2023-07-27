Credit Suisse Group Raises Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target to $56.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.81.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $47.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $52.09.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $31,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares in the company, valued at $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 626,071 shares of company stock valued at $29,304,614. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.