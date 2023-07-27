Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

PayPal stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. PayPal has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

