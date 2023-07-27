Credit Suisse Group Trims BHP Group (LON:BHP) Target Price to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.06) to GBX 2,300 ($29.49) in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.66) to GBX 2,715 ($34.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.13) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.49) to GBX 2,200 ($28.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.90) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,430 ($31.16) to GBX 2,480 ($31.80) in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,474.17 ($31.72).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,444.50 ($31.34) on Monday. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,028 ($26.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.84, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,347.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,490.69.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

