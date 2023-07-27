Credit Suisse Group Trims Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Target Price to GBX 6,800

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 7,400 ($94.88) to GBX 6,800 ($87.19) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,600 ($71.80) to GBX 5,500 ($70.52) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($79.50) to GBX 6,000 ($76.93) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,400 ($82.06) to GBX 6,100 ($78.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.11) to GBX 5,100 ($65.39) in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,091.54 ($78.11).

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,229 ($67.05) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,040.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,442.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.73) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($82.14). The firm has a market cap of £65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.78, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.77) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,910.02%.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.10) per share, with a total value of £24,605 ($31,548.92). 14.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

