Critical Analysis: WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) & DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK)

WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for WuXi AppTec and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WuXi AppTec 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 1 4 0 2.80

DermTech has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.75%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DermTech $14.52 million 6.83 -$116.68 million ($3.90) -0.84

This table compares WuXi AppTec and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

WuXi AppTec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DermTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WuXi AppTec and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A DermTech -825.42% -82.24% -59.72%

Summary

DermTech beats WuXi AppTec on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others. It offers contract research, development, and manufacturing organization services for new drug development from discovery to commercial covering various categories for various synthetic molecular modalities, including small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates; and biology services and solutions that support stand-alone and integrated projects from target discovery to candidate selection and into the clinic. The company also provides seamless drug and medical device testing services from preclinical testing to clinical trials; an integrated end-to-end solution to accelerate time to market for cell and gene therapies; drug discovery services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers; and clinical testing services. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company provides DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), an innovative non-invasive way to enhance melanoma detection for developing product for non-melanoma skin cancers. It also offers DermTech Smart Sticker, which provides a non-invasively way to collect skin sample including standard care by using scalpel to biopsy suspicious lesions. In addition, it provides research services and technology platform on a contract basis to pharmaceutical companies which use the technology for clinical trials. Further, the company develops gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways to pharmaceutical companies to develop drug products in dermatology; and develop custom gene assays to support the pharmaceutical partners. It sells its products through pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

