Critical Contrast: Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) vs. NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) and NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Foot Locker and NEXT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foot Locker $8.76 billion 0.28 $342.00 million $2.58 10.01 NEXT N/A N/A N/A $3.87 21.71

Foot Locker has higher revenue and earnings than NEXT. Foot Locker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NEXT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foot Locker 2.88% 11.77% 4.93% NEXT N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

This table compares Foot Locker and NEXT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Foot Locker pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. NEXT pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Foot Locker pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NEXT pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Foot Locker has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Foot Locker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of NEXT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Foot Locker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Foot Locker and NEXT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Foot Locker 2 13 5 0 2.15 NEXT 2 3 3 0 2.13

Foot Locker currently has a consensus target price of $38.45, suggesting a potential upside of 48.92%. NEXT has a consensus target price of $6,791.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7,975.70%. Given NEXT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NEXT is more favorable than Foot Locker.

Summary

Foot Locker beats NEXT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company also provides its products under the WSS brand, an athletic-inspired retailer; and atmos brand, a digitally led culturally connected brand featuring sneakers and apparel. It offers its products through various e-commerce sites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Venator Group, Inc. and changed its name to Foot Locker, Inc. in November 2001. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments. It operates through retail stores, online retail platform, and franchise stores. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.