Critical Survey: Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Murphy Oil and FieldPoint Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murphy Oil 0 4 7 0 2.64 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Murphy Oil presently has a consensus target price of $47.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.01%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

77.0% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Murphy Oil has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Murphy Oil and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murphy Oil 30.08% 19.42% 9.32% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murphy Oil and FieldPoint Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murphy Oil $4.19 billion 1.57 $965.05 million $8.07 5.22 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Murphy Oil has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Summary

Murphy Oil beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.