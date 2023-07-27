Critical Survey: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) vs. Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Selina Hospitality, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 4 1 0 2.00 Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 29.68%. Selina Hospitality has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 418.87%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $997.61 million 1.34 $55.92 million $0.60 20.35 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 6.39% 4.98% 2.36% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states. Xenia's hotels are in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and are operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Loews, Hilton, The Kessler Collection, and Davidson.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

