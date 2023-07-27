CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.3% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $154.63 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.