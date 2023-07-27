CSFB Cuts Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $10.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CSFB from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.216 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -716.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

