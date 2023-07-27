CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

CSP Price Performance

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. CSP has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at CSP

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 5.17%.

In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $33,273.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 599,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,217.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,827 shares of company stock valued at $83,904. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSP during the 3rd quarter worth $283,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CSP by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 24.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

