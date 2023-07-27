CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.
CSX Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
