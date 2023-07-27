CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

