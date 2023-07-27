CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0748 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

CRT.UN stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$14.21 and a 1 year high of C$17.31. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

