Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) vs. Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) and Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturgis Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Sturgis Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sturgis Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sturgis Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Sturgis Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Sturgis Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 30.40% 21.59% 1.26% Sturgis Bancorp 16.96% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and Sturgis Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.88 billion 3.97 $579.15 million $10.01 11.59 Sturgis Bancorp $35.96 million 1.20 $6.62 million $3.37 5.93

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Sturgis Bancorp. Sturgis Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and Sturgis Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 1 7 4 0 2.25 Sturgis Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus price target of $135.91, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Sturgis Bancorp.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Sturgis Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage, automobile, savings secured, personal, home equity, equipment and machinery, government supported, and commercial real estate loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and business lines of credit; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers private banking, cashier checks, wire transfers, foreign drafts and foreign currency, overdraft protection, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit boxes and residential mortgages. Further, it provides direct deposit, remote deposit capture, Visa check card, and checks reorder services; and investment and financial-advisory services, as well as commercial and consumer insurance and title insurance products. Additionally, the company offers estate and asset management services, such as estate settlements, trust administration, record keeping, investment management, and custody services; cash and treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, and mobile wallet services. It operates through 14 bank facilities and 4 full service standalone ATMs located in 12 communities in Michigan. Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Sturgis, Michigan.

