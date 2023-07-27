Cumulus Media (CMLS) to Release Earnings on Friday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cumulus Media to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.50 million. Cumulus Media had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, analysts expect Cumulus Media to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMLS stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

