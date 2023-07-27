Cwm LLC Has $321,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,664 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,699 shares of company stock worth $3,741,067. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Several research firms have commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

