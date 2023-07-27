D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Increased to $148.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $128.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.93. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

