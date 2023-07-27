D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of D2L from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of D2L from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D2L from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

D2L Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DTLIF opened at C$7.29 on Monday. D2L has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96.

About D2L

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

