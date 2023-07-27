DA Davidson Comments on Banner Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Banner’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Banner from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Banner Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Banner has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Banner by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.77 per share, for a total transaction of $30,528.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.77 per share, with a total value of $30,528.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,641.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Clarence Pedersen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,447.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,980 shares of company stock valued at $89,792 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.