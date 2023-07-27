DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $150.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In related news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.