DA Davidson Increases Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Price Target to $45.00

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $33.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $31.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 34.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

