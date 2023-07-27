DA Davidson Increases Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target to $75.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TFIN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Triumph Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Triumph Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Triumph Financial has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at $20,098,316.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.12 per share, for a total transaction of $132,570.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,750 shares in the company, valued at $613,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda purchased 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $382,818.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 411,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,098,316.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,468 shares of company stock worth $793,028. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $1,262,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

