DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,586,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,965,000 after acquiring an additional 652,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,820,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

