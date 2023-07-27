DA Davidson Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.58. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CATY. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,588,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after buying an additional 298,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,031,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,880,000 after buying an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,774,000 after buying an additional 22,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,301,000 after buying an additional 104,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.