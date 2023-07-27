DA Davidson Weighs in on Regions Financial Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 98,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.