DA Davidson Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BSRR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $321.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 276.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1,005.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.