Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,646 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

