Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.3 %

LH stock opened at $218.84 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.52 and a 200 day moving average of $230.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Saturday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

