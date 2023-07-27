Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $179.62. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

