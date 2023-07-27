Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,386 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

