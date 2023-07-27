Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $99,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in DocuSign by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.