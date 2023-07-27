Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 834 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $92.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

