Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,912 shares of company stock worth $31,710,835. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $144.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

