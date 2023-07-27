Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 139 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $358.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.29.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

