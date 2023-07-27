Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after acquiring an additional 566,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,233,000 after acquiring an additional 440,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,365,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,639,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

