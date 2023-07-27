Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $140.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.74.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

