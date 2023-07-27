Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 72,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

