Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after purchasing an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $118.80 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

