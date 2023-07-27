Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,633,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,285,900,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $4,631,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:KRG opened at $23.24 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 774.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,201.07%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

