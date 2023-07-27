Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,083,000 after buying an additional 87,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Xylem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,102,000 after purchasing an additional 183,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.